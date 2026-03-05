Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to 85 new employees. The awards were granted under the Insmed Incorporated 2025 Inducement Plan, which is intended to meet the requirements of a plan providing for inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards were approved by Insmed's Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of their employment, on February 27, 2026, the employees received 68,947 restricted stock units and options to purchase an aggregate 4,710 shares of Insmed common stock at an exercise price of $149.33 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant.

The restricted stock units have a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% of the shares underlying each restricted stock unit grant vesting on each anniversary of the first day of the month immediately following the grant date, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Insmed on the applicable vesting date.

The options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the first day of the month immediately following the grant date and 12.5% of the shares subject to the option vesting every six months thereafter through the fourth anniversary thereof, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Insmed on the applicable vesting date.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases. The Company's early-stage programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Vice President, Investor Relations

(646) 812-4030

[email protected]

Media:

Claire Mulhearn

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(862) 842-6819

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated