Insmed Strengthens Communities Worldwide During Fourth Annual Global Day of Good

More than 1,200 employees across the U.S., Europe, and Japan unite to support multiple organizations during annual company-wide day of service

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today holds its fourth annual Global Day of Good, with more than 1,200 employees volunteering simultaneously in their respective communities around the world.

This year's day of service is Insmed's largest yet, with employees across the U.S., Europe, and Japan coming together to create meaningful change in their communities. Team members will engage in initiatives that support health, education, and human services.

"At Insmed, we are driven by a deep commitment to making a difference where it's needed most," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer of Insmed. "Our Global Day of Good reflects that commitment. It's inspiring to see our teams around the world unite for a shared purpose, strengthening our culture and extending our reach within the communities we serve. As we celebrate our fourth year of this event, I am proud of the growing impact we are making together."

In the U.S., volunteer projects this year include packing and preparing meals at local food banks, creating care packages for children with serious diseases, revitalizing education centers, and more. In Europe and Japan, Insmed team members will support a variety of activities, including translating children's books and restoring outdoor spaces for local communities. With both remote and in-person activities available, all employees have the opportunity to give back, no matter where they are in the world.

"We are delighted to open our doors to Insmed for its annual Global Day of Good event once again," said Mike Marion, Chief Development Officer and Executive Director at Raritan Valley Community College Foundation. "In addition to assembling care packages and snack packs for the RVCC Food Pantry and day care center on the Children's Campus, more than 160 Insmed volunteers will engage in meaningful onsite activities, such as preparing STEM and hygiene kits for local nonprofits. This initiative exemplifies the power of community collaboration, and we are honored to contribute to such an important effort."

Global Day of Good is one of the many ways that Insmed supports its local communities throughout the year. In addition to this annual day of service, the company offers year-round volunteer opportunities, matching gift programs, paid time off to volunteer, and philanthropic engagements. To learn more about Insmed's commitment to corporate responsibility, read our 2024 Responsibility Report here.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases. The Company's early-stage programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

