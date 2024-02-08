Insmed to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 22, 2024

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 210-2654 (U.S. and international) and referencing access code 7862189. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately 1 hour after its completion through March 23, 2024, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and international) and referencing access code 7862189. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is also advancing an early-stage research engine encompassing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including artificial intelligence-driven protein engineering, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(646) 812-4030

[email protected]

Eleanor Barisser

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(718) 594-5332

[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated