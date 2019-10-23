Insmed to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international) and referencing conference ID number 6042526. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after its completion through November 6, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing replay access code 10136134. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

