Insmed To Participate in Five September Conferences
Sep 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated Inc. (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor events:
- Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 8, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. ET in a fireside chat
- The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET in a fireside chat
- The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET in a fireside chat available for on-demand viewing
- SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines Event on September 22, 2021 in 1x1 investor meetings
- The Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET in a fireside chat
Each fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the respective presentation dates.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
Contact:
Investors:
Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
[email protected]
Media:
Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]
SOURCE Insmed Incorporated
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article