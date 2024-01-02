Insmed To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is also advancing an early-stage research engine encompassing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including artificial intelligence-driven protein engineering, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

