Insmed to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that Will Lewis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

