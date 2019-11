Insmed to Present at Two December Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. ET

on at The 41st NASDAQ Investor Conference in London on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. GMT

Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Blaine Davis

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Insmed Incorporated

(732) 487-7310

blaine.davis@insmed.com

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

Related Links

www.insmed.com