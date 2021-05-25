Insmed To Present at Two June Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated Inc. (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor events:

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET in a corporate presentation

at in a corporate presentation The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET in a fireside chat

Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

