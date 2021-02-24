Insmed to Present at Two March Conferences
Feb 24, 2021, 08:00 ET
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor events:
- The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET
- The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
Each fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
Contact:
Investors:
Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
[email protected]
Media:
Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]
SOURCE Insmed Incorporated
