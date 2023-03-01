Insmed To Present at Two March Conferences

News provided by

Insmed Incorporated

Mar 01, 2023, 08:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. ET in a fireside chat
  • The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. ET in a fireside chat

Each fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About  Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations 
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
[email protected] 

Media:

Mandy Fahey 
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

Also from this source

Insmed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Insmed to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics