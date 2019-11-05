Insmed to Present at Two November Conferences

Insmed Incorporated

Nov 05, 2019, 08:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. MT.
  • The Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Each fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcasts will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Blaine Davis
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Insmed Incorporated
(908) 947-2841 
blaine.davis@insmed.com 

