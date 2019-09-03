Insmed to Present at Two September Conferences

News provided by

Insmed Incorporated

Sep 03, 2019, 08:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET.
  • The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcasts will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Blaine Davis
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Insmed Incorporated
(908) 947-2841
blaine.davis@insmed.com 

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.insmed.com

Also from this source

Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule...

Insmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Insmed to Present at Two September Conferences

News provided by

Insmed Incorporated

Sep 03, 2019, 08:00 ET