Insmed to Present at Two September Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The H.C. Wainwright 21 st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET .

Annual Global Investment Conference in on at . The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. ET .

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcasts will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

