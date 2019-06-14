inSOC Launches ONE STOP SOC at dattoCON19

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formed in 2018 by CEO Eric Rockwell, CIO Jeff Gulick and CFO Dave Watts, inSOC's mission is to enable MSPs and MSSPs to offer layered security services to their clients as an additional revenue generator – without the challenge of staffing and running an in-house SOC.

inSOC's first deliverable to be officially launched at dattoCON19 is ONE STOP SOC, an enterprise-level cybersecurity solution combining a preconfigured, AI-driven detection platform and best-in-class vulnerability scanning that is quick to onboard, easy to deploy and comes complete with 24/7/365 SOC monitoring services.

inSOC is confident that this is exactly what MSPs and MSSPs need to help them grow their security services business, protect their clients' cloud and on-premise networks, and help their clients meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

inSOC brings together a wealth of Channel-focused expertise and real-life experience of growing Channel businesses, such as CEO Eric Rockwell, who previously grew a successful, award winning MSP business and has extensive experience in managed security, private cloud and vCIO as-a-service. Or CIO Jeff Gulick, an experienced executive leader with over 20 years' senior leadership experience in technology, cybersecurity, and strategic planning - not forgetting CFO Dave Watts, former CEO of highly successful MSP NetFusion.

The most recent additions to the inSOC management team are Kristian Wright, COO of inSOC and Hannah Lloyd, VP Channel Sales. Both were formerly with Inbay, which Kristian cofounded and where he spent 17 years as Managing Director. Hannah was responsible for generating new business and managing international accounts.

Says Kristian:

"Hannah and I are delighted to be joining inSOC at this time. The company has a great proposition for MSPs and MSSPs who may be struggling to meet the demand for layered security services effectively and profitably in-house. We look forward to working with some of the Channel's most experienced practitioners and industry thought-leaders."

CEO Eric Rockwell sums up the proposition:

"Delivering trusted security services is undoubtedly the biggest challenge facing MSPs and MSSPs today. It's expensive to set up and maintain an in-house SOC, challenging to recruit and keep the experienced security analysts required, and difficult to run complex SIEM tools effectively. But small businesses are clamoring for enterprise-level security services at an affordable price. That's why partnering makes sense – and inSOC is the ideal partner, with our turnkey solution ONE STOP SOC. We are all excited about the opportunity to make MSPs security heroes to their clients."

inSOC can be found at Booth #16 at dattoCON19 in San Diego June 17-19.

