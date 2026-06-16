Insomnia Cookies and WBDGCP Team Up for an Out-Of-This-World Supergirl-Inspired Cookie Drop

Red Velvet Revenge and Lemon Solar Punch cookies inspired by DC Studios' epic new Supergirl arrive at participating Insomnia Cookies bakeries beginning June 16

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Insomnia Cookies and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are inviting fans to satisfy their cravings with a little help from Supergirl. In celebration of DC Studios' highly anticipated new film, opening in theaters June 26, 2026, from Warner Bros. Pictures, Insomnia Cookies is launching two limited-edition cookies inspired by memorable elements from the film, including its vibrant visuals and iconic galactic settings.

Red Velvet Revenge and Lemon Solar Punch cookies inspired by DC Studios’ epic new Supergirl arrive at participating Insomnia Cookies

Available beginning June 16 for a limited time at participating bakeries, the partnership introduces Red Velvet Revenge and Lemon Solar Punch — two all-new cookies designed to transport Insomniacs from their neighborhood bakery to the far reaches of the Supergirl universe.

Download campaign images here: https://insomniacookies.egnyte.com/fl/DqjbCKwdm7Py

The lineup includes:

Red Velvet Revenge — A bold red velvet cookie filled with a hidden blue sugar cookie dough center and topped with red velvet crumble. Inspired by the signature blue slushie from Supergirl's galactic rest stop, this striking red-and-blue cookie brings a taste of the film's colorful universe to every bite.

A bold red velvet cookie filled with a hidden blue sugar cookie dough center and topped with red velvet crumble. Inspired by the signature blue slushie from galactic rest stop, this striking red-and-blue cookie brings a taste of the film's colorful universe to every bite. Lemon Solar Punch — A radiant lemon cookie filled with fresh strawberry jam and finished with a toasted honey crumble. Inspired by the powerful yellow suns that ignite Supergirl's super-abilities, this bright and vibrant cookie offers a sweet, citrus-forward flavor experience.

Both cookies will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Fans can also look for limited-edition Supergirl-branded box sleeves available on 6-inch and 10-inch cookie boxes at participating bakeries beginning Friday, June 26th - just in time for the film's premiere. Featuring collectible artwork inspired by the film, the sleeves add a super-powered touch to every order and make the perfect companion for movie night.

"At Insomnia Cookies, we love creating moments worth savoring," said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "Whether it's a late-night craving, a movie night with friends or a special treat shared with family, our goal is always to bring a little more warmth to the experience. We're excited to partner with DC Studios and Warner Bros. to celebrate Supergirl with two delicious cookies inspired by the film and give fans a fun and craveable way to celebrate the film's theatrical release."

The Supergirl collection will be available at participating Insomnia Cookies bakeries across the U.S. and Canada beginning June 16, while supplies last. Guests can enjoy the collection in-store, through local delivery, pickup or by ordering ahead through the Insomnia Cookies app. App users can also access exclusive offers, rewards, app-only deals and real-time delivery tracking. No cape required.

Inspired by DC Studios' Supergirl, Red Velvet Revenge and Lemon Solar Punch arrive just ahead of the film's theatrical debut. Fans can catch Supergirl in theaters nationwide beginning June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

To find your nearest bakery, download the Insomnia Cookies app or learn more about the Supergirl collection, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 350 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About DC Studios

DC Studios, a newly formed division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by eight trailblazing decades of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's hugely anticipated big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

About Supergirl

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editors Tatiana S. Riegel and Fred Raskin, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SUPERGIRL and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC (s26)

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies