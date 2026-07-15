Insomnia Cookies Served 10 Million Scoops Last Year--And Most People Still Don't Know It Makes Its Own Ice Cream

The late-night bakery stakes its claim as America's largest company-owned scoop shop network and celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream and double Rewards points

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies is known for warm cookies delivered late into the night. What many people don't know is that the beloved bakery brand has quietly become a major ice cream player in the U.S.—with its own line of premium ice cream filled with the signature Insomnia cookies guests already know and crave.

The late-night bakery stakes its claim as America’s largest company-owned scoop shop network and celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream and double Rewards points

In 2025 alone, Insomnia served approximately 10 million scoops of ice cream across its U.S. bakery network. Now, the brand is putting its ice cream lineup in the spotlight and inviting more guests to discover a delicious part of the Insomnia experience.

With National Ice Cream Day coming up Sunday, July 19, Insomnia is inviting more guests to taste what its ice cream lineup has to offer. From Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, guests can receive a free two-scoop cup of ice cream with a purchase of $5 or more at all U.S. Insomnia Cookies bakeries or on eligible local delivery orders placed through InsomniaCookies.com or the Insomnia Cookies app. The offer is not available on pickup orders. No Insomnia Rewards membership is required, and members can earn double points throughout the weekend.

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"There is so much more to discover at Insomnia beyond the warm cookies people already know and love," said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "We make our own ice cream and fill it with those same delicious cookies, creating flavors you can only experience at Insomnia. I want people to come in this summer, taste their way through the lineup and find the flavor they cannot stop thinking about. National Ice Cream Day is the perfect time to discover a new favorite."

COOKIES AREN'T JUST SERVED WITH THE ICE CREAM. THEY'RE IN IT.

First introduced in July 2022, Insomnia's proprietary Cookies IN Ice Cream collection features premium ice cream loaded with its signature cookies. What began at more than 65 bakeries has since grown into a nationwide lineup of hand-scooped ice cream available late into the night at every U.S. Insomnia Cookies bakery, making Insomnia America's largest company-owned scoop shop network.

Insomnia's top three ice cream flavors in 2025, in order of sales, were:

Cookies 'N Dream: Double Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream.

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream. Cookie D'ough: Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces.

Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces. Caramellionaire: Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies mixed into salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls.

Additional cookie-packed flavors include:

Peanut Butter Insomniac Tracks: Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies mixed into vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls and mini peanut butter cups.

Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies mixed into vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls and mini peanut butter cups. Dreamweaver: Double Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls and white chocolate pieces.

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed into purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls and white chocolate pieces. Minterstellar: Double Chocolate Mint cookies mixed into mint ice cream.

Guests can also enjoy classic Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream. Flavors may be ordered by the scoop, packed into a pint, served on top of a warm cookie or brownie, or sandwiched between two warm cookies in Insomnia's signature Cookie'wich.

HOW TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY WITH INSOMNIA

From Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, guests can receive one free two-scoop cup of ice cream with a purchase of $5 or more at all U.S. Insomnia Cookies bakeries or on eligible local delivery orders placed through InsomniaCookies.com or the Insomnia Cookies app.

Guests ordering in a bakery must mention the offer before checkout. For local delivery orders, customers must add the promotional ice cream item to their cart before checkout. The offer is not available on online or in-app pickup orders, through third-party delivery marketplaces or on Nationwide Shipping purchases.

No Insomnia Rewards membership is required. Rewards members can earn double points on qualifying purchases throughout the weekend by scanning their Rewards barcode during an in-bakery purchase or ordering while logged in online.

A minimum $9 order is required for local delivery. The offer is limited to one use per customer per day during the promotional period, while supplies last. Taxes, fees and gratuities are excluded. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Product availability and bakery hours vary by location. The offer expires July 20, 2026, at 3 a.m. PT.

ABOUT INSOMNIA COOKIES

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 360+ locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies