Insomnia Cookies Gets Baked for 4/20 with Limited-Edition Munchie-Inspired Cookies

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Insomnia Cookies

Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 ET

Insomniacs can celebrate the highly anticipated unofficial holiday with new cookie flavors and a deal worth sharing

PHILADEPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the late-night munchies hit, Insomnia Cookies is always ready. This 4/20, the late-night bakery is here to serve up indulgent, warm, delicious cookies with a limited-edition lineup including its first-ever collaboration with Hostess®. The new lineup is designed for those moments when your standards are higher than usual.

Baked to Perfection
Insomnia is rolling out new limited-edition munchie cookies created for Insomniacs who know the best memories (and snacks) happen after dark:

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www.insomniacookies.com

  • Cloud 9 Cravings Classic – A sugar cookie packed with cream cheese chunks, vanilla cake pieces, marshmallows and a toasty butter crumble, topped with Hostess® Twinkies® snack cake. Available now while supplies last.
  • Strawberry Toastie Filled Classic – A buttery vanilla sugar cookie with sweet strawberry filling, crowned with a strawberry toaster pastry. Available now while supplies last.

A Deal Worth Passing Around
When the cravings kick in, more cookies just make sense. Insomnia Rewards Members can receive a buy four Classic cookies and get two Classic cookies free offer available for in-store and pickup orders only starting April 18 - 20. Additionally, rewards members can anticipate surprise and delight moments on April 20.

To find your nearest Insomnia Cookies limited-edition flavors, deals and more please visit www.InsomniaCookies.com.

About Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 350 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Media Contact: 
Jenna Greene
[email protected]

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