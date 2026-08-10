Insomnia Cookies Gives the Class of 2030 30,000 Free Freshman 6-Packs of Cookies

Students can "enroll" in Insomnia University beginning Aug. 11—no application, essay or prerequisites required to redeem a free 6-pack of Insomnia Cookies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Class of 2030, admissions are officially open. Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery brand, is opening the doors to Insomnia University and welcoming a limited freshman class of 30,000 incoming college students. Their welcome package? Six warm Classic cookies, complimentary.

Photo Assets: https://insomniacookies.egnyte.com/fl/4WbDTxm9xjFF

The free Freshman 6-Pack reward will land in eligible members’ Insomnia Rewards accounts automatically, while the allotment remains available.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 11 (9:01 p.m. PT Monday, Aug. 10), incoming college freshmen graduating in 2030 can "enroll" by joining Insomnia Rewards — or updating an existing Rewards profile — with their university and expected graduation year. The first 30,000 eligible students across the United States will automatically receive an acceptance letter of the sweetest kind: a reward for a free Freshman 6-Pack of cookies in their Insomnia Rewards account.

Eligible students can enroll while supplies last and redeem their Freshman 6-Pack at a participating U.S. Insomnia Cookies bakery through Sept. 14.

No application. No essay. No prerequisites. Just six warm cookies to welcome the Class of 2030 to campus — and to the late nights, study sessions and spontaneous celebrations ahead.

"I started Insomnia as a college student looking for a better late-night option, and college has been core to our brand ever since," said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "We're excited to welcome the Class of 2030 with six warm, delicious cookies on us."

How to Enroll at Insomnia University

1. Join Rewards

Sign up for Insomnia Rewards — or update an existing Rewards profile — and add a university and an expected graduation year of 2030.

2. Receive your acceptance letter

The free Freshman 6-Pack reward will land in eligible members' Insomnia Rewards accounts automatically, while the allotment remains available.

3. Attend orientation

Visit a participating U.S. Insomnia Cookies bakery through Sept. 14 and present a valid student ID at the counter to redeem the reward. The offer expires at 3 a.m. PST on Sept. 15. In-bakery redemption only; not valid for pickup or delivery orders.

To enroll in Insomnia University and learn more about the Freshman 6-Pack offer, visit try.insomniacookies.com/backtoschool.

As the Class of 2030 begins its next chapter, Insomnia Cookies wishes students the best — and looks forward to being there all year long for late-night study breaks, much-needed pick-me-ups, new-friend hangouts and every celebration along the way.

ABOUT INSOMNIA COOKIES

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 350 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Terms and Conditions: Offer valid at participating bakeries in the US for college freshmen. Offer valid in-store only and limited to (1) free 6-pack of classic cookies per person. No purchase necessary. Offer excludes Limited-time Only and Deluxe cookies. Students must be an Insomnia Cookies rewards member and show a valid student ID for redemption. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Offer expires 9/15/2026 at 3 AM PST.

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies