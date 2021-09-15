Insomnia Cookies Launches NCAA Sponsorship Program

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery concept and college campus staple, announced today the launch of Insomnia Athletes, the brand's new sponsorship program aimed at supporting college athletes' platforms as well as their sweet tooths.

"Insomnia Cookies started with a big idea in a tiny dorm room and grew to a cult following because of our drive to keep innovating," said Tom Carusona, Insomnia Cookies Chief Marketing Officer. "We see that same drive and passion in college athletes and intend to be there with them for every step of the way."

While Insomnia Cookies plans to sponsor athletes across multiple sports and divisions, the program will place a special focus on two of the brand's core communities – female and e-sports athletes.

"We were inundated with inquiries on July 1 when the NIL was passed; so many student athletes reached out expressing their love for Insomnia Cookies," noted Carusona. "We really wanted to take this moment to celebrate two of our most loyal kind of Insomniacs."

The e-sports arm of the program is a nod to Insomnia Cookies' origin. Founded in 2003 by then-college student, Seth Berkowitz, the late-night bakery was created out of a need; Berkowitz and his friends were playing Halo long into the night and preferred sweet treats to pizza delivery.

"Gaming is at the heart of Insomnia Cookies' origin," said Carusona. "And collegiate e-sports athletes share Insomnia's core value of doing what's different. They are turning the sports world on its head and inspiring us to re-think our understanding of competition."

The additional pillar of Insomnia Athletes aims at supporting female collegiate athletes. While Insomnia Cookies is long-beloved by college students across the country and has become something of a rite of passage for all students, the brand felt it critical to spotlight, support, and celebrate the female athlete community.

"Our classic, most engaged consumer is female, age 18-24," said Insomnia Cookies Brand Director Gabrielle Dolceamore. "This is for them. We want to play our small part in leveling the playing field and prioritizing equity in the new frontier of collegiate sponsorships."

Be it after a hard practice, while studying for midterms, on a team trip, or out celebrating a big win – Insomnia is the warm sidekick to collegiate female athletes as they perform at their peak.

Collegiate athletes interested in applying for an Insomnia Athletes sponsorship can submit their application here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today with more than 200 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

