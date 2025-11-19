Insomnia Cookies Marks 350 Locations in Ongoing Global Expansion

Fueled by a record number of openings in Q4 2025, the late-night bakery continues towards its goal of 1,800 stores in the next decade

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the cult favorite late-night bakery brand disrupting the indulgence category for over two decades, has surpassed a significant growth milestone with the opening of its 350th store worldwide. With bakeries across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., this achievement underscores the brand's commitment to satisfying cravings with warm, delicious cookies and creating meaningful connections with Insomniacs everywhere.

In 2025, Insomnia Cookies opened 55 new bakeries, including a record 25 locations in Q4, marking its most prolific quarter to date. As part of its effort to meet Insomniacs wherever cravings hit, the brand has expanded into new channels through strategic partnerships—most notably at the Philadelphia International Airport and with the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. These collaborations embed the brand deeper into culture and cement its leadership in indulgent innovation.

Looking ahead, Insomnia Cookies is projected to open more than 75 new locations in 2026, surpassing its previous record for annual openings. This momentum fuels the brand's long-term goal of scaling to 1,800 bakeries globally over the next decade, spreading the joy of warm, delicious cookies to more Insomniacs around the world.

"Over the past 22 years, we've built an incredible community of Insomniacs who share our love of warm, delicious cookies," said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder, Insomnia Cookies. "As we continue expanding globally, our focus remains on delivering memorable experiences, deepening connections with our Insomniacs, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the late-night indulgence category to reach Insomniacs in an unparalleled way."

Insomnia Cookies will be celebrating its 350th bakery with a grand opening event in Williamsburg, New York on Saturday, November 22nd. This new store will mark the brand's third location in Brooklyn and the 22nd store in New York, offering the local community sweet giveaways and deals they won't want to miss, including the code WILLIAMSBURG that will give customers free delivery, through December 7th.

Fans are encouraged to keep up-to-date on the latest grand opening events and giveaways by visiting www.Insomniacookies.com and following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Download Insomnia Cookies images here.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a category-disrupting late-night bakery brand. Founded in 2003 by then-student Seth Berkowitz at the University of Pennsylvania, the company began near college campuses and has since grown to nearly 350 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Known for its cult-like following and omni-channel model, Insomnia is engineered to deliver warm, delicious cookies anytime, anywhere—and plans to open 1,800 locations globally over the next decade. Insomnia Cookies and its ice cream offerings are available in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping. For menu updates, delivery options, and more, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Eddie Ravert

610-731-7229

[email protected]

SOURCE Insomnia Cookies