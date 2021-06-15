Insomnia, Fatigue, Aches, and Pains: The Pandemic's Toll On Workers' Physical Health

Nearly 50% of employees report that their employers are not formally supporting their physical wellbeing. Tweet this

Susan Van Klink, Grokker's Chief Revenue and Chief Diversity Officer commented, "Our research indicates that workers are struggling more than they're divulging, with special concern about the physical toll on women. And similar to our previous report on mental health, half of workers report that their employers are not offering any support for their physical wellbeing."

Conducted in March 2021, the Grokker Innovation Labs' 2021 Working Americans' State of Physical Wellbeing examined the behavioral changes that have taken place since the start of the pandemic, the key impacts on workplace performance, and the barriers workers are encountering in caring for their physical wellbeing.

Among the key findings:

A number of workers' daily practices are likely contributing negatively to their physical wellbeing:

48% - Increases in the consumption of sweet and salty snacks and fatty foods



55% - Increases in video/TV watching and gaming



25% - Increases in the use of substances



20% - Overworking

Employees overwhelmingly are experiencing an onset or worsening of illness/burnout symptoms:

55% - Fatigue, insomnia, or lack of energy



35% - Headaches or musculoskeletal aches and pains



27% - Stomachaches, bowel problems, or other digestive issues



14% - Heart disease or high blood pressure

Men are more than twice as likely than women to report that their physical wellbeing is "excellent" or to report that their physical fitness, nutrition, or sleep habits have improved.

Nearly 50% of employees report that their employers are not formally supporting their physical wellbeing. For those who do report receiving benefits, they're most likely to be in the form of:

23% - Wellness programs

19% - On-demand virtual/video resources

Van Klink continued, "Companies should treat this research as a wake-up call. Workers are suffering, the conditions related to potential medical and burnout issues are on the rise, and the increase in negative behaviors is a clear risk to your bottom line in the future. Now is the time to revisit your employee wellbeing program and ensure that workers are empowered to maintain and protect their health and wellbeing."

To download the full report, visit The 2021 Working Americans' State of Physical Wellbeing Report.

About Grokker Innovation Labs

Grokker Innovation Labs is a research organization committed to advancing employee wellbeing and workplace culture. Grokker Innovation Labs works with Grokker customers, partners, experts and employees to discover best practices and strategies to enhance employee wellbeing.

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees to feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health and calm financial stress.

Trusted by industry leaders, including Pinterest, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, eBay, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Dominos, Grokker's modern, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more resilient workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Janet Shapiro

Smith Publicity, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Grokker

Related Links

http://www.grokker.com

