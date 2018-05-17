Insomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Insomniac¸ the producer behind the some of the world's most innovative and immersive events, and LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive") , a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that beginning Friday, May 18, music fans worldwide can stream headlining performances from EDC Las Vegas on LiveXLive .

This three-day event, which takes place May 18-20, will feature the biggest names in dance music direct from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 22nd incarnation of one of the world's largest dance music festivals with more than 250 stellar performances from the top dance music artists.



