Insomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

WHAT:
Insomniac¸ the producer behind the some of the world's most innovative and immersive events, and LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that beginning Friday, May 18, music fans worldwide can stream headlining performances from EDC Las Vegas on LiveXLive.
This three-day event, which takes place May 18-20, will feature the biggest names in dance music direct from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 22nd incarnation of one of the world's largest dance music festivals with more than 250 stellar performances from the top dance music artists.
LiveXLive will stream all three days of the festival, with individual lineups being announced on each show day. This festival livestream comes on the heels of LiveXLive's recent announcement to launch an exclusive channel with Insomniac, which named LiveXLive the exclusive global livestreaming partner for more than 50 of Insomniac's festivals and events, including EDC Las Vegas.
WHO:
Artists:
Armin Van Buuren
Diplo
Kaskade
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Tiësto
Hardwell
Zeds Dead
WHEN:
Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20
Performances will begin daily at 9 p.m. PT and run to 5:30 a.m. PT
Rebroadcast and highlights will be streamed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT daily.
Note that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.
WHERE:
The stream will be available globally on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Additionally, the livestream is available on www.tv.insomniac.com.
MORE:
To learn more about LiveXLive and see a full lineup visit www.livexlive.com
