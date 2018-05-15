Insomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas is North America's largest three-day dance music festival and will broadcast live from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 18-20, featuring the biggest names in dance music for its 22nd incarnation. The lineup features more than 250 of the top dance music artists around the world performing across eight dynamic and awe-inspiring stages all weekend long. More information surrounding the artists who will be featured on the livestream will be announced on show days.

Through LiveXLive and Tencent Video, the EDC Las Vegas livestream will be available to audiences around the world, expanding the reach of EDC Las Vegas and increasing the international dance music fan base. Viewers in China, Macau and Hong Kong will be able to watch the livestream on the Tencent Video website, apps on mobile, tablet and smart TV. The agreement with Tencent Video originated through Zebra Entertainment, the local promoter of EDC China and a valued partner of EDC parent company Insomniac, the producer behind some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world.

"We are fortunate to partner with Tencent Video, providing a unique opportunity to expand the EDC Las Vegas fan base into China, Macau and Hong Kong," said Rob Ellin, CEO and chairman of LiveXLive. "As we scale our company, we couldn't ask for a better international partner. We are grateful to Zebra Entertainment for bringing us this exciting opportunity, and we fully expect this to be the first chess move in expanding our relationship in the near future."

"Being a digital media pioneer in China, Tencent Video has always attached great value to international music content partnerships," said Alan Deng, director, Tencent Video. "We are honored to collaborate with LiveXLive and EDC Las Vegas, a truly influential brand in the global electronic music scene. With this partnership, we can connect millions of young Chinese viewers with ravers from all around the world, showcasing great music and an amazing vibe."

This year, LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content as well as unique original programming. LiveXLive's livestreaming portfolio includes marquee festivals such as Rock in Rio Brazil, Rock in Rio Lisbon, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Country 500, Paleo Festival de Nyon and Rock on the Range, among many others.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would," "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 25-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 1,200 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees over five continents. Insomniac's events are held across the U.S. as well as in Mexico, Australia and Japan. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest dance music festival in North America, and attracted more than 400,000 fans over three days in June 2017.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella, and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insomniac-livexlive-zebra-entertainment-and-tencent-video-sign-partnership-agreement-to-distribute-livestream-of-electric-daisy-carnival-edc-las-vegas-300648243.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com

