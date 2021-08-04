InSpace Announces Integration That Will Bring Virtual Communities, Classrooms and Offices to Canvas

The integration means that the transformative features developed by InSpace, including video-conferencing for learning and socializing, synchronous and asynchronous chat functions, mobile notifications and virtual office hours for professors and administrators, will be available at the click of a button for Canvas users.

"We have spoken with hundreds of fellow educators who were dissatisfied with the experience of teaching with video-conferencing platforms that were designed for business, not the classroom. They lacked human interactions and social cues necessary for learning," said Narine Hall, the CEO of InSpace and a professor of data science and machine learning at Champlain College.

"Educators overwhelmingly told us that they want better ways of connecting with their students by creating virtual communities with course study spaces and having virtual offices for professors and administrators. InSpace is a solution that complements teaching - it adds flexibility, without disrupting learning. Integrating with Canvas enables us to quickly bring these benefits to the largest group of educators and students."

InSpace is a socially intuitive video conferencing platform that was created by educators to enhance the learning experience in both brick-and-mortar and virtual classrooms. It enables the creation of virtual communities where students can study, collaborate, and take their conversations with them using the persistent multichannel chat that exists simultaneously in Canvas, InSpace on the web, and the InSpace mobile app. The platform also enables virtual office hours for professors and other administrators.

Among the fastest growing online learning platforms in use at more than 100 institutions, InSpace is used by educators and students at the most technologically savvy universities in the world, including U.C. Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the State University of New York, University of San Francisco and dozens of other colleges. InSpace is also used for K-12, in districts across the US, including Los Angeles Unified School District and Birmingham City Schools.

"This integration brings a range of exciting new functionalities for Canvas users," said Mitch Benson, Chief Product Officer of Instructure. "Students today expect a seamless, intuitive digital experience when they shop, bank, travel and socialize, and they are increasingly expecting the same kind of experience from the schools they attend. InSpace delivers the ability to create innovative virtual communities centered around the classroom in a way we haven't seen in other video solutions."

Canvas, used by more than 6,000 schools and universities in over 70 countries, is the most widely adopted LMS in North America and the fastest growing worldwide.

As educators and students at every level prepare for a return to the classroom in the coming weeks, InSpace and Canvas will help to ensure they return to the classroom, in person or virtually, ready to learn. All educators with Canvas accounts will receive a free semester of Office Hours when they attend a demo with InSpace. Visit https://inspace.chat for a demo to experience the InSpace difference.

