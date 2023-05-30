Inspected Partners with GoodLeap to Help Home Service Pros Grow Sustainability Business

News provided by

Inspected

30 May, 2023, 08:05 ET

Solar, HVAC, and energy efficiency experts can speed installations with virtual inspections 

PLANTATION, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspected.com, a remote inspection and permit document technology company, has partnered with GoodLeap to drive home sustainability by integrating virtual inspections and permit workflow management into home service contractors' payment application process. Through this new partnership, home service contractors can better serve their customers with a fast, easy, and accurate portal that enables homeowners to make flexible decisions that are best for their homes.

Continue Reading
Anthony Perera, CEO and Founder of Inspected.com
"Our partnership with GoodLeap will help improve the process of upgrading homes with sustainable technology," said Anthony Perera, CEO and Founder of Inspected. "Together we will help drive sustainability and enable our customers to make upgrades that are good for the world. I'm excited about this partnership and what might come out of it."

Inspected keeps projects moving forward with a remote inspection and permit platform designed to help home service professionals complete their work more quickly and accurately. By integrating its technology with GoodLeap's portal, contractors can now offer customers virtual inspections that speed up installation of sustainable solutions such as solar panel systems, home batteries, energy-efficient windows, and modern HVAC systems. Combined with GoodLeap's transparent and flexible payment application, contractors and their customers can save significant time and money.

Inspected also offers solutions for local municipalities, private provider inspectors and insurance companies, and has many commercial applications. To learn more or book a demonstration of the platform, visit Inspected.com

About Inspected.com:
Inspected is a remote inspection platform that provides permitting and inspection solutions to contractors and municipalities by qualified inspectors at any location. Inspected keeps projects moving forward by saving travel time, addressing workforce challenges, and reducing costs, so members can increase efficiency and productivity. Members using Inspected.com have been able to decrease project times from start to finish by cutting inspection wait time frames from hours to minutes. For more information, visit www.inspected.com.         

For media inquiries, contact:
Tristan Chavez
10 to 1 Public Relations
480-514-8088
[email protected]

SOURCE Inspected

