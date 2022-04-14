Inspected.com Announces Closing of $2.2M Series A Financing

Designed for remote inspectors to connect with onsite personnel, Inspected is a Virtual Inspection Software Platform that is reinventing the way inspections are done, saving contractors valuable time and costs. Inspected keeps inspections moving forward efficiently, creating a dedicated compliance solution with security and convenience of cloud technology, accessible from anywhere on any device, with or without the app.

"This investment will allow Inspected to complete the next generation of its software to meet the needs of our growing client base," said Ryan Shaffer Chief Operating Officer "We have seen tremendous growth in recent months and believe we are reinventing private party inspections."

Inspected is already being utilized by hundreds of construction and renovation industry professionals for remote permitting and verification. Examples include HVAC companies, pool service companies, logistics and shipping companies, and others. Inspected currently has clients in numerous states around the country.

Remote inspections have also become more common at state and government agencies since the pandemic began, even leading the Florida Legislature to update and pass the Buildings Codes Act which authorizes any government entity with the authority to enforce the Building Code to perform virtual building inspections, except for certain structural inspections.

About Inspected.com:

Inspected Inc. is a patent-pending remote video inspections mobile application that allows inspectors to perform inspection right from office/home, saving travel time, increasing efficiency, and ultimately saving money. The Inspected platform also enables geo-locating of homes to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the inspection. For more information, visit: www.inspected.com.

