Inspection and Industrial Solutions Specialist Intero Integrity Services Launches With Significant Investment and Growth Plans

Formerly operating as A.Hak Industrial Services, the company's rebranding recognizes its history and excellent track record in providing its customers with technology-driven inspection and industrial services to enhance the integrity and performance of their critical midstream and downstream assets from design to end-of-life.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682885/Intero_Integrity_CEO.jpg )



Intero is pleased to announce the backing of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy, as the company embarks on a new phase of growth focused on continued operational excellence with existing and new customers, further increasing presence in global energy hubs, and fast-tracking technology developments in partnership with its key customers.

Intero is led by Rienk de Vries, who joined A.Hak Industrial Services as Managing Director in June 2017 with long-standing experience in the industry, including 17 years at Applus RTD. Alongside the management team, Rienk has been instrumental in driving enhanced performance on behalf of the company's clients and employees, positioning Intero well for growth.

"With the support of our partners at First Reserve, I am confident that Intero has more opportunities than ever to support our customers, enhance and diversify our service offering and make us a key partner towards the success of their businesses," said Rienk. "We look forward to this exciting growth phase for Intero, bringing our unique blend of technological innovations, critical inspection and advanced industrial services to provide safety, integrity, and improved performance to mission-critical energy assets around the globe."

Jeff Quake, Managing Director of First Reserve, added: "We are delighted to partner with Intero. With its strong operational history and portfolio of clients, we believe Intero is well-positioned to capitalize on an exciting market opportunity for midstream and downstream asset integrity services."

Intero's main office will remain in Tricht, the Netherlands, and the company will continue to serve its customers out of its various offices in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as from its global locations in the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. As Intero's focus is on growth, the company plans to continue to invest in and develop its employee talent in each of its core geographies.

SOURCE Intero Integrity Services