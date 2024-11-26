Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) Partners with ICD as National Educational Provider for Career Development Programs

This new partnership enables ICA to offer exclusive discounts on comprehensive home inspection training to ICD members nationwide, supporting professional growth and career advancement.

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), an Edcetera Company, is excited to announce its new partnership with ICD as a nationally-recognized educational provider for ICD's Career Development Programs. ICA provides high-quality home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education for students, professionals, and companies, empowering people from all backgrounds to pursue successful careers in home inspection.

Through this partnership, ICA will offer ICD members exclusively discounted* online courses and live classes, tailored to meet state-specific licensing requirements. ICA's flexible approach combines live and online training, depending on the state, to provide participants with premium education that aligns with their career goals. This partnership builds on ICA's mission to make professional training accessible to individuals from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to partner with ICD to expand access to our home inspection training programs," said Denise Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer of Edcetera. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to supporting individuals across the country in advancing their careers, and we look forward to working closely with ICD to empower their members."

A webinar is scheduled to introduce the program and answer questions. For more information, ICD members can also visit icdlearning.org/resources/educational-partners or contact Stephanie Stalmah at 219-738-9029 or [email protected].

ICA is honored to support ICD's mission and is confident this partnership will be a valuable asset to members seeking to achieve their professional goals in the home inspection industry.

*In approving states

Contact Information:

IDC: Stephanie Stalmah at 219-738-9029 or [email protected].

ICA: Matt Barlow [email protected]

SOURCE Edcetera