Inspection Certification Associates Partners with ASHI, Launches New Home Inspection Course Offerings

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) , a pioneer in home inspection training, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), a non-profit trade organization supporting thousands of home inspectors nationwide.

Established in 1976, ASHI is regarded as the nation's most prestigious professional association for home inspectors, with resources and services to support inspectors throughout their careers. Its mission is to promote consumer awareness and education, as well as the professional growth of its members. ASHI offers a true third-party verified certification, the ASHI Certified Inspector that is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

"Our partnership with ASHI marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver top-tier training and support to home inspectors everywhere," says Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera, the company that owns ICA. "By integrating ASHI's membership benefits into our training packages, we are equipping our students with a competitive edge and access to a network that is both influential and supportive."

As part of the partnership, ICA will include a one-year membership to ASHI - a value of $449 - with the purchase of select training packages. This membership provides access to a wealth of resources, including educational tools, networking opportunities, and industry insights crucial for both burgeoning and seasoned inspectors.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ICA to advance the profession of home inspection that is focused on consumer protection in all real estate transactions," states Mark Goodman, President of ASHI. "ICA's dedication to high-quality, accessible education aligns perfectly with our goal of nurturing a community of well-informed, highly skilled inspectors. This partnership not only benefits our members, but also the consumers who rely on the expertise of our trained professionals."

Alongside the announcement of this partnership, ICA is also launching a significant update to its online educational offerings for aspiring and current home inspectors. As a leader in home inspection training, ICA has revamped its curriculum to provide more personalized learning paths, enabling students to get the most out of their training experience.

"We understand that each student's educational needs and career goals are unique," Qaimari added. "Our updated courses are structured to provide flexibility and targeted learning, ensuring that our students can thrive in the ever-evolving world of home inspection."

About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)

ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.

About Edcetera

Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit https://edcet.com/ .

About the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI)

Founded in 1976, the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) is the nation's leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the home inspection profession. ASHI promotes high standards of practice and professionalism in the home inspection industry and offers a wide range of membership benefits designed to enhance the skills and success of its members.

