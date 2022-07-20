Inspection Drone Market estimated to be valued at US$ 33.8 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Efficacy for frequent inspection of renewable energy farm equipment spread over large areas stirs demand for inspection drone

Thermal imaging capability of inspection drone to identify invisible victims stimulates uptake for surveillance and disaster management

WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inspection drone market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24.1% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for remotely operated inspection equipment for monitoring, surveillance is fuelling the growth of inspection drone market. Inspection drones automate the manual inspection process and enable inspectors to amplify the inspection speed for several applications. This serves to eliminate slower manual labor steps and extra time that could involve hazardous conditions for resources.

Significant role of drones in the inspection of renewable energy farms wherein equipment requires frequent inspection fuels underscores growth in inspection drone market. Effective relay of signals between transmitter and receiver that steers drones is driving innovations in drones for solar panel inspection applications.

Array of applications of industrial inspection drones such as in security management, traffic monitoring, forest fire monitoring, oil & gas pipeline monitoring, power line, and solar panel among others creates ample opportunities in inspection drone market.

Asia Pacific and Europe hold significant share in the inspection drone market. Expansion of infrastructure, growing population, economic growth, and increasing urbanization and industrialization are fuelling the growth of Asia Pacific inspection drone market.

Inspection Drone Market – Key findings of the Report

Key application in the agriculture sector creates ample opportunities in inspection drone market. Construction of 3D maps that offers valuable insights of crop condition for preventive measures, and inspection of livestock are some significant offerings of inspection drones in the agriculture sector.

Significant use in surveillance and disaster management wherein drones equipped with thermal imaging enable emergency response teams to identify victims that are difficult to be spotted with the naked eye accentuates the inspection drone market

Superior characteristic to detect threat substantiates use of inspection drones in large industrial plants consisting of boilers, reactors, and other mega structures. Monitor of well sites, storage tanks, pipelines, and offshore platforms are some other critical industrial applications of inspection drone.

R&D for next-gen drones for inspection applications in the oil & gas industry is the focus of key players in the inspection drone market. For instance, DJI has launched Matrice 300 RTK inspection drone for the oil & gas industry to provide real-time data, and thus enable teams to make quick decisions about maintenance.

Demand for inspection drones is rising steadily with the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure. Deployment of inspection drones for telecommunication and transmission lines safeguards crew from high risk who inspect heighted structures. Such solid advantages are attracting governments to invest in utility inspection drones.

The transmitter & receiver component segment held a key 32.8% share of inspection drone market in 2021.

The rotary wing type segment held the leading inspection drone market share in 2021. Regulatory framework of most countries for line of sight inspection of the operator provides immense opportunities to rotary wing segment

North America led the inspection drone market with 41.3% share in 2021. Early penetration of technology along with increasing number of drone inspection companies fuels the growth of inspection drone market of the region.

Inspection Drone Market – Growth Drivers

Critical advantages of reliable unmanned monitoring of renewable energy farms, telecommunication infrastructure, and industrial sites fuels the growth of inspection drones market

Significance of inspection drone for automation of manual inspection process with elimination of hazardous manual labor steps stimulates demand

Inspection Drone Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the inspection drone market are;

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Acecore Technologies

Airobotics Ltd.

American Robotics Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Delair

The inspection drone market is segmented as follows;

Global Inspection Market, by Component

Mainframe

Brushless Motors & ESC

Transmitter & Receiver

Flight Controller

Others

Global Inspection Market, by Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Global Inspection Market, by Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Global Inspection Market, by Application

Oil & Gas Pipeline Inspection

Solar Panel, Power Line and Windmill

Critical Infrastructure Inspections

Commercial Farms

Built Railway, Roadways, and Bridge Inspection

Border Security

Others

Global Inspection Market, by End-use Industry

Oil, Gas & Petroleum

Energy & Utilities

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Construction

Others

Global Inspection Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

