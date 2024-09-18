Inspection Robots Market to Grow by USD 5.70 Billion from 2024-2028, with AI Driven Advantages Over Manual Methods Boosting Revenue - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global inspection robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 19.86% during the forecast period. Advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift towards cloud-based solutions in inspection robots. However, rising levels of unemployment due to use of robotics poses a challenge. Key market players include Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Cognex Corp., Cross Co., Cyberhawk Innovations, Eddyfi Technologies, FARO Technologies Inc., Flyability SA, GECKO ROBOTICS INC., General Electric Co., Genesis Systems, Groupe Gorge SA, Invert Robotics Group Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, Mistras Group Inc., Robotic Automation Systems, SuperDroid Robots Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Teradyne Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global inspection robots market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (ROVs and Autonomous robots), End-user (Oil and gas, Petrochemicals, Food and beverages, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Cognex Corp., Cross Co., Cyberhawk Innovations, Eddyfi Technologies, FARO Technologies Inc., Flyability SA, GECKO ROBOTICS INC., General Electric Co., Genesis Systems, Groupe Gorge SA, Invert Robotics Group Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, Mistras Group Inc., Robotic Automation Systems, SuperDroid Robots Inc., TechnipFMC plc, and Teradyne Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global inspection robots market is experiencing notable growth due to the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud computing technologies are increasingly being utilized in this industry to facilitate data storage, processing, and analysis. Cloud-based inspection robots offer several advantages, including scalability, flexibility, and accessibility. Users can access inspection data from any location and collaborate with remote teams in real-time. Predictive maintenance is also facilitated through the analysis of historical inspection data. Cloud platforms enable secure sharing of inspection data among authorized users, promoting collaborative workflows and knowledge sharing. Real-time communication and updates ensure that stakeholders remain informed about inspection activities and results. The shift towards cloud-based solutions is driving the growth potential of the global inspection robots market by enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in inspection operations, improving asset management, and boosting overall performance.

Inspection robots are gaining popularity in various industries due to the need for worker safety and the adoption of collaborative robots or cobots. These robots are equipped with sensors, cameras, and specialized tools to collect data from assets in manufacturing, construction, energy, and other sectors. They can access hard-to-reach areas, hazardous environments, and confined spaces, providing real-time visual information for maintenance assessment and safety inspections. Businesses are recognizing the complementary need for human workers and robots, with robots taking on repetitive, dangerous, or time-consuming tasks. Initial investment in inspection robots includes training and infrastructure modifications, but the long-term benefits include increased cost-efficiency, consistency, and informed decisions based on real-time data. However, economic downturns and travel restrictions may hinder robot deployment, making it essential for businesses to consider the versatility and advanced sensors of inspection robots, such as lidar, for maximum effectiveness. Despite the initial costs, the benefits of worker safety, human intervention, and data collection make inspection robots a worthwhile investment.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The integration of robots and robotic applications in various industries, including manufacturing, has significantly boosted productivity, economies of scale, and cost savings. However, this automation trend raises concerns about employment, as it may lead to job losses. Process automation, fueled by machine learning and artificial intelligence, is increasingly common in manufacturing, transportation, finance, and energy management. While these technologies offer performance advantages, they also pose a threat to white-collar and blue-collar jobs, particularly those involving routine, process-driven tasks. Unemployment resulting from automation may lead to income inequality and a need for workforce skill development. Governments in North America and Europe are addressing this challenge by formulating strategies to mitigate the impact of robotic automation on employment. As a result, the rising unemployment rate may hinder the growth of the global inspection robots market during the forecast period.

and are addressing this challenge by formulating strategies to mitigate the impact of robotic automation on employment. As a result, the rising unemployment rate may hinder the growth of the global inspection robots market during the forecast period. The Inspection Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation in various industries. However, challenges persist. Injuries and accidents during robot operation pose safety concerns. Data organization and operational costs are key challenges in implementing robot inspections. Integration of cameras, electronics, and operating software requires specialized skills. Robots must navigate hazardous situations, making safety a top priority. The Hotel and Transport industries are major adopters, with the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence driving innovation. However, lack of standardization and testing methodologies hinder market growth. Mobile robots in the Mobile Robots segment lead in terms of adoption due to their ease of use and versatility. The Pharmaceutical segment benefits from robots' efficiency and accuracy in product inspection. Patents and intellectual property are crucial for market leaders like Cognite, Honeybee Robotics, Universal Robots, Inuktun Services, LEO Robotics, and Superdroid Robotics. Robot types include collaborative robots and human-robot cooperation models, with AI and quadruped robot dogs leading the way. Safety, ease of use, and specialized training are essential considerations. Testing Type, such as non-destructive testing and visual inspection, are critical applications. The market's future lies in the development of more advanced robots and the integration of AI for improved human-robot cooperation in quality control.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This inspection robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 ROVs

1.2 Autonomous robots End-user 2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 Petrochemicals

2.3 Food and beverages

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 ROVs- ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles), also known as inspection robots, are mobile devices controlled from a central unit, typically tethered through a cable. Their diverse shapes and designs increase flexibility and performance, driving market growth. ROVs, primarily used for underwater exploration and inspection, have low power requirements and are easy to operate. Their affordability, low maintenance costs, and suitability for confined spaces make them popular in industries requiring assistance in navigating critical areas. These factors contribute to the revenue generation of the ROV inspection robot market.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Inspection robots are revolutionizing industries by automating quality control and product inspection processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy while ensuring worker safety. These robots, including Cognite's quadruped robot dog and ANYbotics' human-robot cooperation models, employ AI and machine learning to identify faults, failures, leakages, and other critical issues. The adoption of cobots, such as those from Universal Robots and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, allows for human-robot cooperation in various scenarios. Inspection robots are essential in unmanned facilities, remote locations, and harsh environments, where human presence is limited or dangerous. These robots can navigate complex terrain, inspect hard-to-reach areas, and work in extreme temperatures, ensuring the quality of products and the reliability of transportation systems. Fully autonomous inspection robots are increasingly being adopted to streamline processes and reduce costs, making them an indispensable tool for modern manufacturing and production.

Market Research Overview

Inspection robots are transforming industries by providing efficient and accurate solutions for quality control and maintenance assessment in various sectors. These robots, including quadruped robot dogs, utilize AI and collaborative robots for human-robot cooperation. They are equipped with sensors, cameras, and specialized tools to inspect assets and infrastructure in manufacturing, energy, construction, and other industries. The adoption of these robots is a complementary need to human workers, enhancing safety and consistency in product inspection and maintenance. Inspection robots are particularly valuable in harsh environments, confined spaces, and hazardous areas, where human intervention is risky or inefficient. Real-time data collection and analysis enable informed decisions, increasing cost-efficiency and effectiveness. Advanced sensors, such as lidar, ultrasonic, and thermal imaging, enable accurate defect detection and anomaly identification, leading to predictive maintenance and inspection efficiency. Businesses are investing in inspection robots to improve safety, reliability, and productivity. However, initial investment, training, and infrastructure modifications can be significant. Economic downturns and travel restrictions may impact robot deployment, but the long-term benefits outweigh the costs. Inspection robots are customizable, with options for mobile service robots, vision sensors, and semi-autonomous or fully autonomous operation. They are essential for critical scenarios, unmanned facilities, and remote locations, providing real-time data for informed decisions and ensuring safety in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

ROVs



Autonomous Robots

End-user

Oil And Gas



Petrochemicals



Food And Beverages



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio