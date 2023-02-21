InspectionGO (IGO) Acquiring Repair Pricer And HomeBinder

iGo, Repair Pricer and HomeBinder to integrate, and expand offerings for the home inspection industry

TYRONE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectionGo (iGo), a leading home inspection platform, has announced their plan to acquire Repair Pricer and HomeBinder through an all stock merger. Repair Pricer is the provider of the nation's most advanced home inspection cost calculator that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to turn any home inspection report into an accurate repair estimate. HomeBinder is an established home management platform providing centralized home documents, maintenance tools and reminders and more to over 450,000 homeowners. InspectionGo is the provider of Keystone, an inspection scheduling system (ERP), iGo Network, a national platform for booking inspections, iGo Community, an inspection business coaching service, iGo Academy, an inspector training academy, and iGo Booking, an inspection booking service.

iGo plans to bring this array of solutions together to help inspection companies operate more efficiently, arm them with benefits they can extend to agents, and enable experiences for their buyer clients to help them easily manage a range of tasks. From moving to home maintenance, iGo's new capabilities will be powered by real information about their specific home.

"Inspectors are optimally positioned to enable a better experience for home management. iGo was created to empower inspection companies with world-class technology to bring this opportunity to life," said John Russell, CEO of iGo. "By integrating Repair Pricer and HomeBinder in our product mix, we are able to deliver on our mission even faster."

The product synergies between the companies are the primary driver for the merger. Equally important, iGo, Repair Pricer, and HomeBinder are all rooted in the belief that by working together with home inspection company owners, the industry can drive better outcomes for end consumers, inspectors, and the industry-at-large.

"It's an exciting day for home inspection," said Susan Bentley, CEO of Bentley Inspection services in TN. "The inspection community needs a trusted technology partner to position us to increase the value we can provide to our end clients and to the real estate community we serve. We see iGo as that partner, and this merger represents a leap forward for all of us who are striving to create lasting positive impact for our clients."

"We are thrilled to join with iGo to write a new chapter in the journey to create a simpler and more joyful home ownership experience," said Jack Huntress, CEO of HomeBinder. "And we are delighted to bring together the combined technologies at play to compound value for our current clients."

The first planned product integration will surface key home inspection details in the HomeBinder experience by leveraging Repair Pricer's technology, which uses adaptive AI to create near real-time repair estimates from any inspection report. "We are excited to take the first step toward transforming the inspection, historically a one-and-done-event, into a perpetually useful asset by populating relevant, actionable data about the home within the HomeBinder experience," said Christian Adams, CEO of Repair Pricer.

The full integration of Repair Pricer and HomeBinder into the iGo platform is planned to be live this year.

