Inspector Of Election Certifies Vote Confirming That The Stilwell Group's Slate Has Won The Wheeler Proxy Contest

Dec 31, 2019, 13:11 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group ("Stilwell"), the largest shareholder of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("Wheeler" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:WHLR, WHLRP, WHLRD), today announced that the Independent Inspector of Election has certified the voting results from Wheeler's Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirming that Wheeler shareholders have elected all three of Stilwell's director nominees, Joseph D. Stilwell, Paula J. Poskon and Kerry G. Campbell, to Wheeler's  Board of Directors.  The certified voting results with respect to the election of directors are included below.1

Stilwell Nominees:


Nominee

Votes Cast For           



Joseph D. Stilwell

6,341,859


Paula J. Poskon

6,399,648


Kerry G. Campbell

6,212,822


Wheeler Nominees:


Nominee

Votes Cast For           



Stefani Carter

6,678,074


Deborah Markus

6,677,214


Clayton Andrews

6,555,502


Andrew R. Jones

6,530,076


Carl B. McGowan, Jr.

6,384,788


David Kelly

873,706


Jeffrey M. Zwerdling

867,492


John P. McAuliffe

859,384

Investor Contact:
The Stilwell Group
Megan Parisi
(917) 881-8076
mparisi@stilwellgroup.com

1 Excludes withheld votes for each of the nominees, which are not counted as votes under the Company's plurality voting standard.  Please refer to the Company's filings for complete voting results in connection with the Annual Meeting.

