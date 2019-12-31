Inspector Of Election Certifies Vote Confirming That The Stilwell Group's Slate Has Won The Wheeler Proxy Contest
Dec 31, 2019, 13:11 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group ("Stilwell"), the largest shareholder of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("Wheeler" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:WHLR, WHLRP, WHLRD), today announced that the Independent Inspector of Election has certified the voting results from Wheeler's Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirming that Wheeler shareholders have elected all three of Stilwell's director nominees, Joseph D. Stilwell, Paula J. Poskon and Kerry G. Campbell, to Wheeler's Board of Directors. The certified voting results with respect to the election of directors are included below.1
|
Stilwell Nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Votes Cast For
|
Joseph D. Stilwell
|
6,341,859
|
Paula J. Poskon
|
6,399,648
|
Kerry G. Campbell
|
6,212,822
|
Wheeler Nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Votes Cast For
|
Stefani Carter
|
6,678,074
|
Deborah Markus
|
6,677,214
|
Clayton Andrews
|
6,555,502
|
Andrew R. Jones
|
6,530,076
|
Carl B. McGowan, Jr.
|
6,384,788
|
David Kelly
|
873,706
|
Jeffrey M. Zwerdling
|
867,492
|
John P. McAuliffe
|
859,384
