Inspector Of Election Certifies Vote Confirming That The Stilwell Group's Slate Has Won The Wheeler Proxy Contest

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stilwell Group ("Stilwell"), the largest shareholder of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("Wheeler" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:WHLR, WHLRP, WHLRD), today announced that the Independent Inspector of Election has certified the voting results from Wheeler's Annual Meeting of Shareholders confirming that Wheeler shareholders have elected all three of Stilwell's director nominees, Joseph D. Stilwell, Paula J. Poskon and Kerry G. Campbell, to Wheeler's Board of Directors. The certified voting results with respect to the election of directors are included below.1

Stilwell Nominees:





Nominee Votes Cast For



Joseph D. Stilwell 6,341,859



Paula J. Poskon 6,399,648



Kerry G. Campbell 6,212,822



Wheeler Nominees:





Nominee Votes Cast For



Stefani Carter 6,678,074



Deborah Markus 6,677,214



Clayton Andrews 6,555,502



Andrew R. Jones 6,530,076



Carl B. McGowan, Jr. 6,384,788



David Kelly 873,706



Jeffrey M. Zwerdling 867,492



John P. McAuliffe 859,384

Investor Contact:

The Stilwell Group

Megan Parisi

(917) 881-8076

mparisi@stilwellgroup.com

1 Excludes withheld votes for each of the nominees, which are not counted as votes under the Company's plurality voting standard. Please refer to the Company's filings for complete voting results in connection with the Annual Meeting.

SOURCE The Stilwell Group