Inspectorio Announces New Tracking Platform to Prevent Supply Chain Delays and Improve On-Time Delivery Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio™ , the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution that helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality and compliance programs, debuts Inspectorio Tracking™ .

Inspectorio is the first company to offer a holistic platform to incorporate quality, compliance, and production tracking while leveraging machine learning to take a proactive versus reactive approach. Inspectorio Tracking is a complete and easy-to-use solution for empowering companies with real-time data from the production floor. Current Inspectorio clients include major brands and retailers, such as Target USA, Kohls, Crocs, and more.

Prior to the onset of the COVID era, few consumers understood the complexities and issues surrounding the supply chain. Product shortages caused by supply chain fractures brought to light an outdated system with many areas still in need of a digital transformation. Inspectorio™ seeks to solve these issues with its new Tracking platform. Tracking is a collaborative, production monitoring platform that helps retailers, brands and suppliers keep their production on track to prevent delays and ensure on-time delivery.

The platform provides objective and reliable data to all supply chain partners. A major differentiator is the option to access detailed activity logs and exception management reporting for each purchase order to identify areas of risk or delays timely. In addition, it minimizes overhead costs by centralizing all activities and communications related to production tracking onto a digital platform.

"The past year and a half has exposed multiple issues within the supply chain caused by outdated processes, procedures and technologies," says Carlos Moncayo , CEO of Inspectorio. "Communication failures became commonplace and even the norm. Now is the time to focus on solving these issues with technology that provides better insights into tracking data at all stages of production. With Inspectorio Tracking, we will lead the advancement of software for the supply chain and empower businesses from multiple industries to optimize their quality, sustainability, and compliance operations."

Features of Inspectorio Tracking production tracking management software include the following:

Digital tracking of the status of purchase orders to prevent delays and help improve on-time delivery performance.

Customizing production tracking forms to collect order tracking data at all stages of production.

Monitoring production plans to manage the risk of potential delays efficiently.

Allows effective collaboration with different stakeholders with advanced in-platform communication features.

Inspectorio helps digitize quality compliance and remove data silos by bringing all activities and data into one platform. Inspectorio's solutions allow real-time data and reporting across all these activities, enabling organizations to have a predictive rather than reactive approach to quality, compliance, and production monitoring. Companies interested in learning more can watch a video and sign up for product demonstrations here .

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio's cloud-based SaaS solution helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality and compliance programs. Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain. Today, Inspectorio has over 15,000+ people across the globe using its software, including some of the largest brands and retailers in the world. Inspectorio was created by Carlos Moncayo, David Klein, Fernando Moncayo, and Luis Moncayo to reinvent a dated inspection process. After experiencing the challenges and pitfalls of these traditional methods firsthand, having founded ASIAM Business Group in 2003, our founders set out to bring revolutionary technology and transparency to the retail supply chain.

Inspectorio gives brands, retailers, and suppliers the tools to predict areas of high risk and automate risk-based interventions across the supply chain. Inspectorio has over 200 employees, spread across Minneapolis, Ecuador, China, Vietnam, and Belarus. Originally based in Hong Kong, the company moved its headquarters to Minneapolis after participating in the Target Techstars accelerator program.

Key features of Inspectorio's software offerings include digitizing, standardizing, and automating quality and compliance activities, optimizing supplier performance management operations, implementing continuous improvement programs, allocating resources for performance optimization. Learn more at https://www.inspectorio.com/ .

