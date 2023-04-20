Inspectorio Introduces World's First Generative AI-Driven Supply Chain Management SaaS Product

Company leading the industry into generative AI-powered solutions for the supply chain, AI-powered CAPA recommender first of many uses for Generative AI across Inspectorio's platform

Inspectorio invites all to attend a webinar on Generative AI and the Future of Supply Chain Management on May 10 at 9 am ET

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , the leading AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, continues to break barriers in the supply chain industry with today's introduction of the Inspectorio CAPA recommender, the world's first ChatGPT-driven generative AI tool to assist brands, retailers, suppliers, factories, and others with supply chain management.

The AI-powered CAPA recommender tool unlocks unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness improvements by addressing critical pain points in the quality control process, specifically related to the research, validation, and development of corrective action plans.

"As a pioneer in the supply chain field, Inspectorio is leading the way into a new era of generative AI, where physical and digital worlds converge. The industry-first launch of the CAPA recommender furthers our mission to streamline processes, accelerate supply chain performance, inspire innovation, and push technological boundaries, enabling our clients to be more efficient and collaborative across their ecosystem," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio.

Leveraging data from across its supplier ecosystem, the CAPA recommender marries collaborative intelligence with generative AI to deliver proven guidance on corrective and preventive action, reducing the need for time-consuming manual investigations. Its benefits include:

Detecting patterns and trends from historical data and the Inspectorio ecosystem

Identifying the root causes of defects or non-conformities in products

Improving the speed and quality of proposed corrective actions and preventive action plans

Providing personalized automated recommendations, reducing the time and cost of manual investigations

Enabling greater transparency, trust and reputation management among all partners

Brands, retailers, suppliers, and factories will experience the enhanced supply chain performance, streamlined operations, and accelerated decision-making that is ultimately required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving market.

Along with the integration of the generative AI CAPA recommender with its quality management system, Inspectorio Sight, the company will continue the expansion of generative AI into other products and uses, including AI-generated quality management and compliance improvement plans, and sustainability coaching programs based on assessment results.

"Our generative AI solution gives customers a unique competitive advantage by leveraging leading technologies in tandem with Inspectorio's vast proprietary data assets across the factory and supplier ecosystem. This technology will help customers improve their supply chain management processes and deploy risk mitigation strategies efficiently, while providing a comprehensive view of their supply chain operations that enables data-driven decisions to make a positive impact on their business. We continue to drive innovation within our space to build more transparent, sustainable, and efficient supply chains, and the integration of generative AI is a step forward in this mission," said Damon Pezaro, Chief Product Officer at Inspectorio.

Inspectorio will be hosting a webinar on Generative AI and the Future of Supply Chain Management on May 10 at 9 am ET. All are invited to attend the webinar, led by Damon Pezaro and Dr. Khanh Pham, Director of Data Science and Analytics. For more information and to register to attend, please visit: https://hubs.ly/Q01M9vSF0

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable and transparent supply chain with cloud-based SaaS solutions. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality and sustainability programs and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Inspectorio has over 300 employees globally. For more information, visit www.Inspectorio.com .

