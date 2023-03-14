Inspectorio Named to the 2023 CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 List

The leading supply chain management platform recognized for helping brands, retailers, suppliers and factories improve quality, environmental and social compliance, and on-time delivery rates

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , the leading AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, today announced that it has been named to the CB Insights third-annual Retail Tech 100 , which showcases the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world.

CB Insights

Inspectorio was recognized for its product suite – including its core solutions Inspectorio Sight, Inspectorio Rise, and Inspectorio Tracking – which help brands, retailers, suppliers, and factories around the world improve supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and performance. The recently launched Inspectorio DocuFlow further enhances these processes by streamlining and reducing manual work through the automation of document management workflows.

"This year's Retail Tech 100 was more competitive than ever. Winners include early and mid-stage companies who are modernizing across areas such as store tech, e-commerce, loyalty & rewards, supply chain & logistics, and digital engagement," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Through their efforts, this innovative cohort is empowering retailers with the technology to create more connected and personalized experiences, drive efficiencies, and improve profitability."

Inspectorio is transforming the way in which companies manage the production of goods across the globe. The supply chain industry was plagued with manual and inefficient processes, and key functions such as quality, compliance, and production monitoring were managed with pen and paper, spreadsheets, and email. The Inspectorio platform empowers retailers, brands, vendors, and factories with an AI-driven, holistic approach to quality, sustainability, production tracking, and workflow management. Inspectorio's cloud-based solutions help supply chain organizations:

Enforce higher quality standards faster

Reduce the risk of non-compliant products entering their supply chain

Manage environmental and social compliance performance through enhanced visibility and traceability

Reduce risk of reputational damage and catalyze more sustainable production processes

Keep their production on track to prevent delays and ensure on-time delivery

"Being named on CB Insights' prestigious Retail Tech 100 List is an immense honor and a testament to our hard work, innovation, and impact at Inspectorio," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio "Amidst a continually modernized supply chain with increasing compliance regulations, it's become as critical as ever for organizations to digitize and optimize their quality, sustainability and compliance operations, and transition from reactive interventions to a proactive, preventative approach to supply chain management. Inspectorio provides organizations with end-to-end visibility in the production chain and streamlines document management workflows."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 7,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2023 Retail Tech:

Equity Funding and Deals : The Retail Tech 100 cohort has raised over $5B in equity funding across more than 500 deals since the start of 2019. In 2022 alone, winners raised over $3.1B across 106 deals.

: The Retail Tech 100 cohort has raised over in equity funding across more than 500 deals since the start of 2019. In 2022 alone, winners raised over across 106 deals. Global Reach : This year's winners come from 20 different countries. Fifty-six of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The United Kingdom comes in second with 6 and China and Australia are tied for third with 5 companies each.

: This year's winners come from 20 different countries. Fifty-six of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The comes in second with 6 and and are tied for third with 5 companies each. Top Investors: Insight Partners is the top investor in this year's list. It has invested in 8 of this year's winners since 2019. Tiger Global is close behind with 7 companies, followed by Accel with 5.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable and transparent supply chain with cloud-based SaaS solutions. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality and sustainability programs and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Inspectorio has over 300 employees globally. For more information, visit www.Inspectorio.com .

Media Contact

Cara Harbor

Firecracker PR for Inspectorio

(888) 317-4687

[email protected]

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspectorio