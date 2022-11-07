Inspectorio Selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , the leading cloud-based, AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Global Company on the Red Herring 2022 Top 100 Global list. Inspectorio was the only supply chain organization selected from a pool of the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners . We believe Inspectorio embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Inspectorio should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following Inspectorio's path to further success and innovation.

"Inspectorio is elated to be a part of the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 Global list," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio. "Thanks to the dedication of our team and the support of our customers, we've been able to continue to grow and deliver impact across supply chains during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, when the entire industry faced unprecedented challenges. Making it onto the Red Herring Top 100 is an honor and affirmation of our hard work and the innovation we aim to bring to customers in the supply chain industry."

Inspectorio is transforming the way in which companies manage the production of goods across the globe. The supply chain industry was plagued with manual and inefficient processes, and key functions such as quality, compliance, and production monitoring were managed with pen and paper, Excel, and email. Inspectorio is helping companies digitize these key functions, and is leveraging data analytics and machine learning to create a one-of-a-kind holistic platform to optimize supplier performance and connect supply chains. Inspectorio has over 8,000 paying customers including companies like Target, Crocs, Kohl's, Tesco and Crocs.

By combining this new way of working and leveraging AI to push the industry into the age of automation, optimization, and prediction, Inspectorio is a force for positive change, promoting compliance to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements and making the production of goods more efficient, transparent and beneficial to people and the planet. In addition to their core products - Inspectorio Sight, Inspectorio Rise, and Inspectorio Tracking - the recent launch of Inspectorio DocuFlow will provide further connectivity in the supply chain by eliminating paper processes, improving efficiency and enabling easier collaboration worldwide.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio leads the transformation of the global production chain by building an interconnected, empowered, and sustainable production network. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality , compliance and production tracking modules, and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Inspectorio offers Inspectorio Sight for quality management, Inspectorio Rise for compliance management and Inspectorio Tracking to facilitate improved production tracking. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Inspectorio has over 280 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.inspectorio.com .

