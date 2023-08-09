Inspectorio Strengthens Executive Team with Key Technology Leader Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , the leading global supply chain quality, sustainability, sourcing and compliance platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of two highly experienced technology leaders to key executive roles.

Krishnan Sarangapani has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer, and Chirag Patel joins as Chief Operating Officer. These strategic hires signify Inspectorio's commitment to enhancing its leadership team, reinforcing its dedication to customer success and product excellence, and strengthening the company's position in the market.

Krishnan Sarangapani, as CTO, brings a wealth of industry experience in shaping technology strategy and driving large-scale transformation projects, specializing in SaaS with a key focus on standardization, innovation, automation and self-service using emerging technologies. He has managed globally distributed technology departments across Engineering, Cloud, Data, Security, and Compliance. Sarangapani's deep understanding of cutting-edge technologies will further amplify the company's research and development efforts, delivering more robust solutions for their customers.

Chirag Patel's appointment as COO represents a strategic move to optimize Inspectorio's operational efficiency and overall performance. Having been an integral part of the executive team at one of the leading PLM solutions in the retail vertical, during his tenure Patel held key positions such as Chief Customer Officer, SVP of Global Account Management, and, more recently, President. With his proven track record in streamlining Sales and Customer Success processes and driving organizational excellence, Patel will contribute significantly to Inspectorio's continued growth and scalability.

"As a company, Inspectorio is always focused on attracting top talent in order to continuously provide our customers with industry-leading solutions," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio. "The addition of Krishnan Sarangapani as our CTO and Chirag Patel as COO reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and a diverse and thriving corporate culture."

"We want Inspectorio to be the company of choice for retail businesses looking to collaborate, partner, and grow together. These strategic appointments are a testament to our commitment to excellence, both in technology and in fostering a work environment that encourages continuous improvement and innovation," added Carlos Moncayo.

About Inspectorio:

Inspectorio's leading SaaS platform solution helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitized quality, sustainability, compliance, and production tracking programs. Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain. The platform empowers businesses to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and drive positive social and environmental impact. Today, Inspectorio is used by over 12,000 customers, including some of the largest brands and retailers in the world.

