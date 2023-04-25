Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Appoints Amit Gandre as CEO, Americas

Veteran cybersecurity leader brings over 20 years of experience in key industry pillars

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira") , a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Amit Gandre will serve as CEO of the Americas business. This role builds upon his demonstrated leadership as Americas cybersecurity head for the past year.

Gandre brings more than two decades of leading his clients through business transformation with a focus on cybersecurity and he has a proven track record of driving sustained growth. Before joining Inspira, Gandre spent 18 years with Deloitte, where he was a managing director within the government and public services practice. During his tenure at Deloitte, he held many leadership positions, including responsibility for growing Deloitte's higher education and GPS cloud security business. This diverse background will help bolster Inspira's mission to become the cybersecurity provider of choice.

Gandre's passion for advancing cybersecurity capabilities for his clients, coupled with his extensive knowledge of leading security programs across multiple vertical markets, will enable Inspira to further its mission to provide outcome-based solutions for organizations and to continue growth and expansion into the Americas market. As CEO, Gandre, along with Inspira's dedicated team of cybersecurity operators and strategic advisors, will be laser-focused on simplifying the complex challenges organizations face and creating a heightened security posture on a global scale.

Amit Gandre, CEO, Americas, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Cybersecurity is a constantly changing and infinitely complex landscape – but it doesn't need to be so complicated. During my tenure at Inspira, I've become passionate about our company mission to simplify the way cybersecurity is orchestrated across our clients' digital architectures. As CEO, I look forward to continuing to drive that mission and to provide real, desired business outcomes through our award-winning, innovative and pragmatic solutions as we continue expansion in the Americas."

Vishal Jain, co-founder, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Inspira is pioneering the latest in cybersecurity offerings, while providing trusted guidance and advisory to our customers as they face ever-changing and rapidly emerging challenges. Staying on the leading edge of the threat landscape to meet threat actors head on in proactive fashion, and helping organizations formulate their own tailored digital transformation strategy requires a breadth of experience and insight. As a global organization looking to continue scaling operations in the U.S., Amit's vast experience in tackling some of the most difficult cybersecurity challenges through the years made him the obvious choice to lead our U.S. operations."

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

Connect with Inspira to build a flexible framework for IT orchestration and strengthen core business security with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. Read more: www.inspiraenterprise.com

SOURCE Inspira