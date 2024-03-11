Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Partners with Ping Identity to Simplify Identity Security and Improve Customer Experience

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira") announced a partnership with Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, to offer a simplified security approach to customers through centralized identity and access management (IAM) and an improved digital experience. The partnership will help customers streamline complex, multi-tenant identity infrastructure to ensure solutions are architected with security in mind and delivered with a frictionless digital experience.

Inspira joins a growing list of solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and global systems integrators (GSIs) developing IAM solutions and services through the Ping Global Channel Partner Program . Partner solutions built on the PingOne Cloud Platform help organizations compete in the digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

"Our partnership with Ping embodies the essence of a white glove partner," said Geetanjali Sethi, Managing Director- Cybersecurity at Inspira. "As specialists in migrating from PingFederate to PingOne, we navigate complexities effortlessly and play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and elevating digital identity solutions," continues Sethi. "With a commitment to excellence, Inspira serves as a trusted ally, navigating the intricacies of Ping's ecosystem. Together we empower organizations to harness the full potential of Ping's technologies, ensuring robust and secure identity management that aligns seamlessly with the ever-evolving needs of the digital landscape."

"The success of modern enterprises relies on the ability to easily integrate IAM into a Zero Trust framework and create turnkey multi-vendor solutions that orchestrate the entire identity journey," said Alex Ryals, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. "We're happy to partner with Inspira Enterprise, Inc. to tackle the robust security challenges organizations face, and to improve the digital experiences for all customers within our ecosystem."

For more information on Inspira's work with Ping Identity visit here

About Inspira Enterprise, Inc.

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity & Data Analytics & AI services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, Middle East, India, and Africa regions. Inspira's cybersecurity services are very extensive ranging from the basic perimeter security to complex incident management and response. Our global partnerships with best of the breed technology providers enable us to offer cutting edge cybersecurity solutions that detect, predict & manage cyber incidents. The 5 state-of-the-art Cyber Fusion Centers (CFCs), help us provide round the clock support to our clients across the globe.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock were joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

Inspira Media Contacts

[email protected]

Indspira Social Media Handles

Follow Us on X: @Inspira_India

Join us on LinkedIn: InspiraEnterprise

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: InspiraEnterpriseTV

Like Us on Facebook: InspiraEnterprise

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Inspira Enterprise, Inc.