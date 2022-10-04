Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Christina Richmond as Strategic Advisor

Former IDC Analyst and Industry Luminary Will Guide the Company's Cybersecurity Strategy

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc., a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that former IDC analyst Christina Richmond has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Richmond brings to the company her years of experience as a cybersecurity advisor, including more than a decade spent with IDC, where she led the analyst firm's global security services research practice. Her research coverage included a wide breadth of cybersecurity services and areas, including managed detection and response (MDR), extended detection and response (XDR), zero trust, risk, data privacy and compliance. She has advised cybersecurity leaders of the largest consultancies, global systems integrators, and vendors and has enjoyed helping startups come out of the gate.

Inspira provides unified solutions that deliver threat visibility, effective management and shorter mean time to recovery (MTTR) for companies of all sizes, with a mission of moving the cybersecurity maturity needle for both small and medium-sized businesses as well as enterprise organizations. The addition of Richmond to the company's roster of advisors is further validation of the company's efforts, and she will play a key role in supporting Inspira's mission to secure the global IT ecosystem.

Christina Richmond, strategic advisor, Inspira Enterprise, said: "Cybersecurity has become a vastly more complex and costly business challenge than ever before, and businesses need more insights and support to tackle this. At IDC, helping companies with everything from insights to portfolio strategies to product offerings was core to my work. Inspira's leadership team and offerings have impressed me. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to support the company as an advisor and play a role in shaping the future of the company's cybersecurity strategy."

Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO and global cybersecurity head for Americas, Inspira, said: "Organizations are still struggling to bolster their cybersecurity posture even as the threat landscape continues to expand. Christina's wealth of security services expertise and knowledge will be invaluable in helping drive our efforts to change this status quo and help more businesses achieve their cybersecurity maturity goals."

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

Connect with Inspira to build a flexible framework for IT orchestration and strengthen core business security with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. Read more: www.inspiraenterprise.com

