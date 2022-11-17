Inspira Expands Leadership Team to Drive Mission to Improve Global Security Posture

New Appointments at Inspira Strengthen Core and Reinforce Goals

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira") , a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced three significant hires as the business continues to expand globally. Among these new hires are Munish Gupta as president and cybersecurity advisory head, Divya Acharya as chief human resources officer and Kumar Mynampati as chief delivery and growth officer.

"It is refreshing to see that Inspira is attracting well-honed leaders who will dramatically increase business and engagement worldwide," Prakash Jain, chairman, Inspira, said. "Kumar is a proven leader who has helped Infosys rapidly scale the cybersecurity services delivery with a large professional team, and I'm pleased to welcome him to Inspira. Kumar embodies our commitment to an experienced, creative and diverse leadership team as chief delivery and growth officer. Divya, the distinctive and diverse CHRO leader has unique perspectives to help us achieve our goal to build the largest, most comprehensive, integrated and innovative cybersecurity company in the world with best-in-class talent. She brings deep operational, talent acquisition and human resources expertise, having served in diverse roles at TCS for more than 18 years in India and abroad. We are fortunate to have Munish Gupta head of advisory and consultancy. We look forward to his valuable insight and the contributions he will bring to our strategy and growth. Munish has extensive experience leading complex cybersecurity assessments and solutions thereof."

As president and cybersecurity advisory head, Munish Gupta will take an active role driving growth of the advisory business. He will work to craft outcome-based solutions through automation for clients to ensure effective cyber risk management and mature security posture. Before joining Inspira, Gupta was the global head for security architecture and resilience advisory services at Wipro where his leadership skills were integral to the thriving cyber consulting and advisory practice. Customers will benefit from his 20 years of experience integrating best practices to mitigate digital risks before they emerge.

Divya Acharya has taken on the role of chief human resources officer. Acharya has nearly two decades of experience in human resource management with multi-geography experience spanning across talent acquisition and engagement, talent management and consulting. Before joining Inspira, Acharya was heading global HR for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) product division at Tata Consultancy Services. In her role, she will drive diversity, equity and inclusion best practices and fuel Inspira's need for a strong HR foundation to ensure sustainable growth.

Kumar Mynampati joined the executive team as chief delivery and growth officer. Mynampati has over two decades of IT industry experience and has played key roles in client engagement, consulting delivery, cybersecurity, ERP implementations and application development/maintenance. In his new role, Mynampati will have a strong focus on client value delivery, implementation of evolving industry strategies and global growth acceleration. Customers will benefit from his global experience and ability to bring best industry practices to mitigate risks in a dynamic digital landscape.

"As Inspira continues to rapidly expand and accelerate our progress towards a globally improved security posture, we need leaders to drive the mission forward," Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO and global cybersecurity head, Inspira, said. "We are pleased to bring on Munish, Divya and Kumar to tackle these roles. They each provide a unique skillset and broad experience to support Inspira in our future initiatives and to better serve our clients as we take on increasingly complex challenges in diverse markets across the world."

