Inspira™ Introduces Advanced Life Support Solutions to Key International Leaders at the Annual iECOs Conference in Israel

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a breakthrough medical technology company, is proud to announce today that the Company will present at the annual iECOs Conference in Herzliya, Israel on June 18th, 2024.

The Company will present the INSPIRA™ ART100 System, recently 510(k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared, and which is pending approval from AMAR, the medical device division of the Israeli Ministry of Health. In addition, the Inspira Technologies research and development team will be available at its booth at the conference to answer questions about its technologies and products currently in development. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact: [email protected]

About iECOs

iECOs, known as the Israeli ECMO Society, is a medical organization for medical professionals in the fields of ICU medicine including pediatrics, cardiac medicine and surgery, heart-lung specialists, emergency medicine and heart failure to share knowledge and professional experiences, to improve and promote extracorporeal oxygenation education and medical practice.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the life support arena. The INSPIRA™ ART (Gen 2), also known as the INSPIRA™ ART500, shall include the Company's Adaptive Blood Oxygenation technology and is being designed to continuously measure the patient's blood parameters in real-time, delivering needed oxygen volume straight into the blood. By elevating patient oxygen saturation levels in minutes, this technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment and therefore may enable patients to be treated in and beyond intensive care units, reducing the need for mechanical ventilation systems that requires intubation and medically induced coma.

The Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INSPIRA ART100, a Cardiopulmonary Bypass System.

The Company's other products, including the INSPIRA ART (Gen 2) and HYLA™ blood sensor, have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the prospective exhibition of the INSPIRA™ ART100 system at the event, its pending regulatory approval from AMAR, and the potential benefits of its products. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov

