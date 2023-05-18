Inspira Partners with Microsoft and Saviynt on Converged IAM Solution

Converged IAM Solution Provides Greater Control, Visibility and Security

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc., a leader in business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, has launched its new I-AM Digital Converged Solution with Saviynt and Microsoft Entra.

More organizations today are seeking a converged and simplified approach to identity access management (IAM) as the number of personas, identities and corresponding accounts expands. With disparate IAM solutions, there's a lack of overall visibility and that can result in data breaches and other security challenges.

Inspira's converged IAM solution, I-AM Digital, provides a more holistic view of an organization's identity and access management needs and simplifies the management of these services by bringing together Access Management (AM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) capabilities into a single platform.

Inspira has partnered with Saviynt and Microsoft to enable customers to benefit from a converged IAM solution that provides greater control, visibility and security over identities and access in the cloud.

Peter Rodriguez, global vice president of channel sales, Saviynt, said: "Saviynt is proud to partner with Inspira and Microsoft to bring a comprehensive and converged IAM solution to market. Our Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, integrated into I-AM Digital, will provide organizations with greater visibility and control over their identities and access in the cloud, enabling them to elevate their security posture and enhance their threat detection and protection."

I-AM Digital brings a comprehensive and seamless approach to manage an organization's identities across all systems and applications into a single dashboard. With I-AM Digital, combined with Microsoft Entra and Saviynt, organizations quickly gain improved operational efficiencies, elevate security posture and enhance their threat detection and protection.

Kelly Bissell, corporate vice president of security, Microsoft, said: "Inspira's mission is to help customers solve complex business problems. Inspira, through its simple yet innovative approach, is leveraging the power of Microsoft's information protection features to help organizations realize their converged IAM vision. I am proud they are Microsoft partners in making the world safer."

Geetanjali Sethi, managing director, Inspira, said: "Historically, organizations have dealt with disparate solutions for identity access management, which results in a disconnected approach to managing identities, access and authentication. Inspira's I-AM Digital bridges the gap between different IAM technologies – including Saviynt's IGA and Microsoft Entra – under one interface to provide a single pane of glass view. The combined solution brings together enhanced efficiency, improved security, maximized return on investments, enhanced user experience and elevated cybersecurity posture."

To accelerate your return on investments with I-AM Digital, refer to Inspira's Saviynt Exchange listing:

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity Risk Management & Digital Transformation service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent | Simplified | Measurable | Adaptive | Risk Based | Threat Centric | Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks.

Inspira's cybersecurity services enable cyber resilience by offering deep cyber expertise, global delivery network capabilities, advanced analytics, managed security services, and secure cloud services. Inspira is the unique service provider that offers iSMART2 packaged security offerings such as I-AM Digital, Security-in-the-Box, Vulnerability Management-in-the-Box and Integrated Cyber Threat Management for the clients that are looking for Security as a Service.

Read more: www.inspiraenterprise.com

