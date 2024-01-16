Inspira Physical Therapy and Pilates Brooklyn Grand Opening

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of high quality physical therapy and pilates Dr. Melanie Carminati is opening a practice in Park Slope Brooklyn New York: Inspira Physical Therapy and Pilates. Specializing in customized, cutting-edge physical therapy with a focus on pelvic floor therapy and complex orthopedics including hypermobility/EDS, Carminati's practice will now have a larger brick and mortar location to better serve their patients and offer group Pilates reformer classes. In commemoration of the grand opening, Shahana Hanif, the esteemed Councilmember of District 39 in NYC, will be officiating the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the event.

Orthopedic, Pelvic floor, and Pilates influenced physical therapy can help a host of health issues. Dr. Carminati is skilled at creating customized treatments and therapy regimes for each patient's individual needs. From endometriosis to sexual health and chronic pain, Inspira Physical Therapy's comprehensive treatment style is a valuable offering that Inspira Physical Therapy brings to Park Slope Brooklyn and the greater New York area.

PLANNING DETAILS:

Who: Inspira Physical Therapy

What: Grand Opening

When: January 18, 2024 at 6pm

Where: 219 5th Avenue - Brooklyn, NY 11215

Contact: David Ayer                                         Email: [email protected]

More about Inspira Physical Therapy and Pilates:

Specialized Physical Therapy

The physical therapists at Inspira have diverse training and a goal-oriented approach to healing. They use alternative, cutting-edge, communicative, and holistic options to cater to the needs of each patient. Patients receive hands-on treatment in the office and education they can take home, allowing them to become active participants in their recovery and future physical health.

Complex Orthopedic & Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

At Inspira, our Doctors of Physical Therapy provide one-on-one, hour-long treatments that include hands-on internal work, neuromuscular re-education, behavior modification, and pelvic floor education to help you manage your pelvic floor dysfunction.

