Inspira Technologies and Sheba Medical Center Collaborate on Breakthrough Respiration Treatment

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Ltd. announced today that it is collaborating with the Sheba Medical Center, ranked by Newsweek magazine as one of the top 10 hospitals in the world, to test its innovative blood oxygenation technology.

The intensive care unit (ICU) of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at Sheba Hospital will test Inspira's Augmented Respiration Technology (ART). The technology will be used on critically ill COVID-19 patients.

ART is the world's first technology to oxygenate blood directly as a first line support. It uniquely fills a gap in respiratory treatment where supplemental respiratory therapies such as high-pressure masks are insufficient and the risks from mechanical ventilation—such as medically-induced comas, intubation, and lung atrophy—are unjustified.

Dr. Alexander Kogan, Director of the Cardiac Surgery ICU at Sheba's Heart Center commented: "We are very excited to test this breakthrough technology for respiratory distress. With the ART system, hopefully, patients will remain fully conscious during their treatment. We will be able to avoid the use of mechanical ventilation until it's absolutely necessary and spare many patients from the risks of a medically-induced coma. Moreover, we anticipate further development of our novel renal replacement therapy technology for these critically ill patients with the help of Inspira."

Dagi Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO of Inspira, stated: "Collaborating with the Sheba Medical Center is a great opportunity to test the ART system in a real-world environment and demonstrate its ease of use for medical staff and effectiveness for treating patients."

The collaboration was facilitated by Sheba Medical Center's Technology Transfer Company Manager, Dr. Sylvie Luria. "Sheba is constantly searching for innovations that can improve the level of care we provide our patients," adds Dr. Luria. "When we came across Inspira's unique technology, we immediately saw its potential to transform the way we treat patients with respiratory issues."

About Sheba Medical Center:

Established in 1948, Sheba Medical Center is now the leading medical center in the Middle East and an internationally recognized healthcare facility. In 2019, Newsweek magazine ranked Sheba on their prestigious list of the top ten hospitals worldwide. Located on a comprehensive campus, Sheba offers a wide range of medical divisions and specialties. Our highly qualified doctors are involved in many innovative treatments and cutting-edge research programs to advance the clinical care of patients everywhere. Sheba also functions as a tertiary care center and accepts referrals of complex cases from throughout the region and the world.

About Inspira Technologies:

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory support space. The Company has developed a breakthrough respiratory support system, the ART, which directly oxygenates blood and immediately elevates and stabilizes patient oxygen levels. The ART system is an alternative to highly invasive mechanical ventilation systems, preventing the need for medically induced comas and intubation. The technology solution lowers the risks and costs of existing ventilation systems by allowing patients to remain awake and mobile during treatment, and the simple system design allows for broader medical use.

