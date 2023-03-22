Inspira™ Technologies Announces First in Human of HYLA™ Blood Sensor in Clinical Study

First use of HYLA in a patient undergoing open-heart surgery at Sheba Medical Center in Israel

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, has announced today the first in human of a patient undergoing open-heart surgery in the HYLA research clinical study at Sheba Medical Center, Israel.

The HYLA Blood sensor is a non-invasive optical blood sensor, being developed using machine learning based algorithms to measure blood key parameters, continuously and in real-time during extracorporeal procedures including VV-ECMO, VA-ECMO and open-heart surgery.

The HYLA sensor measurements are designed to alert physicians of sudden changes in a patient's blood key parameters, as well as alert perfusionists of sudden changes in oxygenator performance and blood recirculation.

The HYLA research clinical study is a first in human study designed to compare parameters measured by the non-invasive HYLA sensor to a standard blood gas analyzer that requires blood draw from the patient. The prospective data collection will further support the final product design.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

