INSPIRA-Technologies Announces New Medical Advisory Board Member - Dr. Avraham Abutbul - Specialist in Internal Medicine, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine

RAANANA, Israel, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INSPIRA Technologies Ltd., a leader in breakthrough respiratory medical technology, today announced that Avraham Abutbul, MD, head of Hadassah Medical Center for COPD, has joined the clinical advisory board of INSPIRA-Technologies.

Dr. Abutbul authored acclaimed medical research reports regarding pulmonary diseases and innovative medical approaches to improve patients' results. Dr. Abutbul is a Senior Physician specializing in Internal Medicine, General Intensive Care Medicine, and Pulmonary Medicine.

Dagi Ben-Noon, INSPIRA's Co-Founder and CEO, said: "We are pleased to formally welcome Dr. Abutbul to our Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Abutbul brings a unique perspective and expertise in intensive care and pulmonary medicine. His experience will help adjust the product to end-users and maximize its acceptance in the market."

"INSPIRA's Medical Advisory Board members provide external expertise, insight, and guidance to the company's management regarding business development and clinical strategy. They serve as strategic advisors and were chosen based on their multidisciplinary expertise, leadership, and diverse representation. The experience and specialization of our board is instrumental in providing an innovative and cost-effective product. The potential for our respiratory technology to disrupt a multi-billion-dollar market is dependent on having a qualified panel of advisors. We will continue to improve our products and prepare ourselves to execute a flawless market strategy." Ben-Noon added.

About INSPIRA Technologies

INSPIRA Technologies is an innovative Medical Technology Company in the respiratory treatment field. The Company develops breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (ART), which immediately elevates and stabilizes oxygen levels. The company's technology allows patients to remain awake and breathing during treatment, while minimizing the use of highly invasive, risky, and costly Mechanical Ventilation systems, which require a medically induced coma.

The affordability and simplicity of ART's respiratory treatment caters to millions of people worldwide who currently do not have access to ICUs. The respiratory support device is marketed to patient wards, emergency rooms, and small urban and rural hospitals.

