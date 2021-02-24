RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Ltd ., a leader in respiratory medical technology, announced today that it has appointed Professor Benad Goldwasser as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Prof. Goldwasser brings extensive experience in the founding, development and successful exits of several medical device companies over the past three decades. As Chairman of the Board, Prof. Goldwasser will leverage his expertise in leading high growth, publicly traded companies to help drive the long-term development of Inspira Technologies' medical device portfolio.

Inspira Technologies Appoints Benad Goldwasser as Chairman of the Board (Photo credit: Inspira Technologies)

Following his career as a urologic surgeon, Prof. Goldwasser became a prolific entrepreneur and business executive in the healthcare industry. In 1993, he co-founded Vidamed Inc., which went public on NASDAQ in 1995 and was later sold to Medtronic Inc. He then co-founded Medinol Ltd., one of Israel's most successful medical device firms, which partnered with Boston Scientific in the sales and marketing of its industry-leading coronary stents. As co-founder and managing director of venture capital company Biomedical Investments Ltd., Prof. Goldwasser oversaw several successful exits, including the initial public offering of XTL Ltd. and the sale of Colbar Ltd. to Johnson & Johnson.

"I was immediately impressed by Inspira Technologies' vision, which has the opportunity to gain a significant market share in the respiratory support device industry. Inspira's solution extends respiratory treatment to patients who would otherwise be treated with mechanical ventilation or would not be treated at all due to lack of access to intensive care," said Professor Benad Goldwasser. "As Chairman of the Board, I look forward to joining Inspira's long-term journey and helping to change the way respiratory patients are treated."

"Professor Benad Goldwasser is a healthcare veteran with an unmatched history of leading medical device innovations through rapid periods of growth," said Dagi Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO of Inspira. "We look forward to working with Prof. Goldwasser as Chairman of the Board as he lends his experience and insights to the further growth of the company. Prof. Goldwasser will work closely with company leadership to steward the development of our Augmented Respiration Technology (ART), our groundbreaking respiratory support solution."

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment space. The Company has developed the breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology, which immediately elevates and stabilizes patient oxygen levels. The company's technology allows patients to remain awake and conscious during treatment while minimizing the use of the highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require medically induced comas.

The affordability and simplicity of ART extends respiratory treatment to millions of people around the globe who currently do not have access to ICUs, expanding the respiratory support device market to regular patient wards, rural hospitals and outpatient clinics. For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/ .

