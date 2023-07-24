Inspira™ Technologies Receives Certification of Medical Devices Quality Management Systems, Another Step Towards EU Regulatory Approval

News provided by

Inspira Technologies

24 Jul, 2023, 09:17 ET

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, is proud to announce it has received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485:2016 Standard Certification, which is the international standard for quality management systems within the medical device industry, and a requirement for EU regulatory approval.

Dagi Ben Noon, Inspira Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, stated: "By successfully obtaining this ISO certification, Inspira Technologies has demonstrated adherence of our quality management system to the highest standards, which comply with industry best practices".

The ISO certification encompasses key aspects, including design, development, manufacturing, distribution and sales of extracorporeal and blood monitoring devices and respiratory care devices. The ISO certification process also involved a comprehensive evaluation of the Company's quality management system, including documentation, risk management and continuous improvement practices. The assessment was conducted by the British Standards Institution Group, an independent, third-party auditing firm specializing in medical device quality management systems.

About ISO 13485https://www.iso.org/standard/59752.html 

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), targeting hyper-personalization care, supported by INSPIRA AI that is designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels within minutes, aiming to significantly improve patient outcomes. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.
For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

For more details:

Public Relations Manager
Adi Shmueli
Inspira Technologies
[email protected]com
+97299664485

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941810/Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Inspira Technologies

Also from this source

Inspira™ Technologies Enters into Collaboration Agreement with U.S.-Based Perfusion Solution Inc.

Inspira™ Technologies Unveils Investor Deck Showcasing Revolutionary Advancement in Acute Respiratory Care

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.